India Slams Saudi Attacks After 1 Indian Killed, 11 Injured At Riyadh Airport

New Delhi: India on Wednesday condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, saying the "totally unacceptable" acts need to cease immediately.

The attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport last Saturday was the latest of several strikes targeting the facility in the past week. Eleven Indians were among those injured in the attack that claimed 12 lives.

"Out of the 11 Indians injured, three have been discharged while eight continue to be in the hospital, including four in the ICU. Our embassy officials are regularly visiting the injured. They are also in touch with their families. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad," the MEA spokesperson said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack had lost his life. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Mr Randhir Jaiswal said that according to the wishes of the family of the Indian national who died, his last rites were performed in the Saudi capital, assisted by the Indian Embassy there.

"There have been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia, which we have condemned. Yesterday, the Aramco headquarters was attacked. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Such attacks need to cease immediately. They are totally unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty. We hope peace and normalcy return to the region soon," he said.

Mr Jaiswal added that India has a large diaspora in Saudi Arabia and the Indian mission has been in regular touch with community members for their welfare