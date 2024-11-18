India Shortlists 8 Key Projects Under PM Gati Shakti Plan

Delhi:�In alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP), the government on Monday said that it shortlisted eight key infrastructure projects across India — seven from the ministry of railway and one from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), which are designed for efficient and reliable operations in the challenging terrain.

In the last budget, the government had announced the total outlay worth over Rs 11.11 lakh crore for infrastructure development under the PM Gati Shakti initiative for 2024-25. The PM Gati Shakti initiative, however, aims to improve connectivity, support economic growth, and improve the quality of life for citizens. The robust framework of PMGS NMP is driving unprecedented growth in infrastructure investment as well.

“Upon completion, these projects are expected to significantly contribute to India’s infrastructure landscape, ensuring that the advantages of seamless connectivity extend to every region. By strengthening multi-modal transport systems and addressing critical infrastructure gaps, these initiatives align with the government’s vision for integrated and sustainable development,” the ministry of commerce & industry said in a statement after reviewing in its 83rd meeting of the network planning group (NPG), chaired by DPIIT’s additional secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur.

The statements of the government come ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the adjoining state of Bihar. Most of the railway projects focus in the state of Maharashtra, a few in Bengal and Bihar. Wardha-Balharshah 4th Line, Itarsi-Nagpur Quadrupling, Gondia-Balharshah doubling in Maharashtra and Aluabari-New Jalpaiguri Quadrupling, which seeks to enhance rail connectivity in North Bengal and Bihar.

As far as roads and highways projects are concerned, the MoRTH, however, focussed on only one project in the much-talked northeast state of Manipur. The Imphal-Kakching-Lamkhai Road on NH-137A — the 44.517-km road improvement project aims to connect Imphal, the state capital, with Kakching, an emerging agricultural and trade hub,” the ministry said.

Recently, the US-based multinational investment bank and financial services company, Morgan Stanley anticipated that over the next five years, investments are projected to grow at an impressive 15.3 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with cumulative spending expected to reach $1.45 trillion. “This wave of infrastructure investments will fuel India’s growth trajectory, helping the nation maintain its position as an emerging global economic powerhouse,” it said.