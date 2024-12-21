India Refuses to Endorse China on LAC

New Delhi: India on Friday refused to endorse China’s claim of a “six-point consensus” on the boundary issue following Wednesday’s Special Representative-level talks in Beijing between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese SR Wang Yi. While China had listed six points supposedly agreed upon — including “proper handling of border issues” and a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” boundary settlement — India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it stood by its press statement, which made no mention of such a consensus.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal advised reporters to seek clarification from the Chinese side regarding their statement. India’s official release noted both sides reaffirmed their 2005 political parameters for resolving the boundary question and discussed measures for peaceful border management. They also agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and improve data sharing on trans-border rivers. A recent disengagement agreement was positively acknowledged, and both sides emphasised maintaining peace at the border to ensure the smooth development of bilateral relations.

The talks come after years of strained ties following the 2020 Ladakh standoff. India says it has now achieved full disengagement in Eastern Ladakh’s friction points, with further steps focused on troop de-escalation. Both nations have indicated a willingness to improve relations, with leaders having met on the sidelines of international forums and agreed on measures to restore stability and confidence along the border.