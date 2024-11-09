India rebukes Pakistan’s falsehood on Jammu and Kashmir at UN

India strongly rebuked Pakistan for spreading "falsehood" after it referenced Jammu and Kashmir in a UN debate on peacekeeping operations. BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi exercised India’s right to reply, accusing Pakistan of diverting the UN body from its agenda.

Trivedi affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will remain an integral part of India," emphasizing that its people recently exercised their democratic rights to elect a new government. He urged Pakistan to refrain from such rhetoric, stating that these comments would not change the facts.

Out of respect for the UN forum, India chose not to respond further to Pakistan's "abuse" of UN procedures. Trivedi’s response followed remarks from Pakistan on the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the ceasefire along the Line of Control.