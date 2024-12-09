India reaffirms support for Syria’s unity amid rebel takeover

India has reaffirmed its position on the ongoing Syrian conflict, emphasising the importance of preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as rebel forces gain influence in several regions. The Indian government expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Syria, particularly the increasing challenges to the central government’s control over key territories.

In an official statement, India reiterated its stance on respecting the sovereignty of sovereign nations and called for a political solution to the Syrian crisis that fosters peace and stability. India highlighted its long-standing policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, underscoring the need for dialogue and diplomacy as the best path toward resolving the conflict.

“We are monitoring the situation in Syria in light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society,” said the statement.

With rebel forces making significant advances, especially in the northwest, India has called for an approach that balances the rights of the Syrian people with the need to prevent foreign interventions that could exacerbate the situation. India has consistently supported a peaceful resolution and stressed the importance of a Syrian-led reconciliation process that includes all political and ethnic groups in the country.

India’s Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community in Syria, ensuring their safety and security amid the unfolding crisis. India’s position on Syria aligns with its broader Middle Eastern policy, which seeks to promote regional stability through multilateral cooperation and adherence to international norms.