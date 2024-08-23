India Plans 18 Water Aerodromes in States, UTs

New Delhi: India plans to set up 18 water aerodromes across Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to enhance regional connectivity and promote tourism, Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced on Thursday. The government has simplified regulations to allow non-scheduled entities to operate seaplane services, aiming to expand seaplane operations beyond the current locations in Andaman & Nicobar and Gujarat.

To promote seaplane activities, the government has introduced a streamlined certification process and revised regulations after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders. Under the new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, a waterdrome licence will no longer be required, and compliance requirements have been reduced. Waterdromes serve as landing and takeoff points for seaplanes. Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam stated that the Civil Aviation Requirement for seaplanes has been simplified, and state governments have been encouraged to identify suitable water bodies for seaplane operations.

Additionally, new Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders can now directly obtain seaplane ratings, enabling them to fly seaplanes, which are amphibian aircraft capable of taking off and landing on water.

In a related development, the DGCA has suspended the approval of Bhopal-based aircraft maintenance organisation International Aircraft Sales following concerns about its regulatory compliance. The suspension follows an audit conducted after an aircraft crash in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, on August 11, which was caused by engine failure. The aircraft's engine had been overhauled by International Aircraft Sales, and the crash occurred during its first flight with the overhauled engine.