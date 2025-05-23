India, Pakistan Extend Air Space Closure for One More Month

New Delhi: Both India and Pakistan on Friday extended airspace closure orders for another month and issued fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) restricting air spaces for each other’s civilian and military planes till June 23. The previous NOTAM was till May 23 midnight.

However, hours before the previous order expired, both sides extended the closure period by another month.

“Indian airspace not available for Pakistan registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators, including military flights,” the fresh NOTAM said. A similar NOTAM was issued by Pakistan.

India had closed its airspace in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace.