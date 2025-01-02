India-Pakistan Exchange List of N-Sites, Prisoners

New Delhi: On New Year’s Day, India and Pakistan exchanged their customary lists of prisoners and nuclear installations in accordance with existing bilateral agreements.

India shared details of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen currently held in Pakistani custody, while Pakistan provided names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen detained in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India has called for the early release and repatriation of 183 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentences. Additionally, Pakistan has been urged to grant immediate consular access to 18 Indian detainees who have not yet received such access.

In a separate diplomatic move, both countries simultaneously exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities. This exchange was conducted under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, aiming to enhance transparency and reduce the risk of nuclear-related conflicts.

The MEA emphasised the importance of these exchanges in maintaining bilateral relations and ensuring the safety and welfare of prisoners and the security of nuclear sites.