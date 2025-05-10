India-Pak Ceasefire: Congress Seeks PM-Chaired All-Party Meet

New Delhi: After the "unprecedented announcement" of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC, the Congress on Saturday demanded an all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the political parties into confidence on the developments. The BJP, on its part, lauded India's strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack and hailed Mr Modi's leadership and the bravery of the armed forces.

Taking a dig at the Modi government over the mediation by the United States, the Congress demanded that, besides that all-party meeting, a special session of Parliament should be called at the earliest to discuss all issues starting from the Pahalgam attack on April 22 till the ceasefire with Pakistan on May 10.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary and media in-charge Jairam Ramesh posted, "In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the Prime Minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence." He also demanded that a special session of Parliament be called to discuss all issues starting from the Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward for a collective resolve.

Recalling the former PM Indira Gandhi’s leadership, Mr Jairam also tweeted her letter to US President Richard Nixon, “This is Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's historic letter to President Nixon of Dec 12, 1971. Four days later, Pakistan surrendered. She ensured that there was no 'neutral site' which has now been agreed to.”

Several Congress leaders, including spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, also took a dig at the Central government and tweeted that Indira Gandhi “looked America in the eye, broke Pakistan into two, changed the map of the world...”

Another Congress leader Shama Mohamed said, “Under the leadership of former PM Indira Gandhi Ji, Pakistan was split into two despite a direct threat from the United States. The nation truly misses her decisive leadership today!”

After India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, the BJP hailed Mr Modi's leadership and the bravery of the armed forces for striking at multiple locations and eliminating over 100 terrorists. It asserted that India reaffirms its commitment to peace and regional stability while maintaining zero tolerance towards terrorism in all forms.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "India has always been a proponent of peace. Our ancient history shows that India has never desired war. However, if anyone considers our patience as a weakness, India is now a new India. We cannot tolerate this anymore. Our country's army has shown this..."

In Nagpur, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde said, "India’s objective is to fight terrorism and after the Pahalgam incident, India gave a strong response by striking at multiple locations and eliminating over 100 terrorists. This was a clear message to Pakistan: If you provoke us, we won’t hold back..."

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said every Indian is filled with pride, as he praised Mr Modi for his resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack and for bringing enemies "to their knees".