India: No Talks Held With U.S. Over F35 Fighter Jet Deal

New Delhi: The government stated on Friday that it has not held any formal discussions with the United States regarding its proposal to sell fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to India.

This clarification comes in the wake of a Bloomberg report on Thursday, which claimed that India had informed the US of its disinterest in acquiring F-35 jets. According to the report, the Modi government is more inclined towards partnerships focused on jointly designing and manufacturing defence equipment domestically.

Russia has also offered its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet to India, proposing co-production along with the transfer of technology, an offer that aligns with the Modi government’s Make-in-India policy. A potential deal between India and Russia may be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to India later this year.

“The India-US Joint Statement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on February 13, 2025, mentions that the US will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India. However, no formal discussions have been held so far on this issue,” minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Last month, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is a 10-year programme. In the interim, India is in talks with its allies to acquire fifth-generation fighter jets to counter threats from Pakistan and China.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is projected to see its squadron strength drop to a record low of 29 following the retirement of its last MiG-21 squadrons in September, well below the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.

The induction of the Tejas MK-1A jets, intended to replace the MiG-21s, has been delayed due to GE’s failure to deliver engines on schedule.

The IAF has reportedly made a detailed presentation to the government outlining its future requirements, especially in light of regional security concerns. China already operates fifth-generation aircraft, and Pakistan is in the process of acquiring similar jets from China.

To meet its operational needs until the AMCA project is ready, the IAF is looking to procure two to three squadrons, around 40 to 60 aircraft, of fifth-generation fighters.