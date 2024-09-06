India needs to stand ahead to find solution for water crisis for world: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative', speaking at the inauguration the PM said that the country with an always visionary and comprehensive approach, needs to stand ahead to find solutions to battle with the water crisis for the whole world.

Stating a Sanskrit quote, PM Modi said, "It is said that all the living beings have originated from water and their lives depends on it. That's why water donation and saving water for other is the biggest form of donation and the same thing was told by Rahim Das also. The country whose thinking and approach was visionary and comprehensive since past times; it needs to stand ahead in the world to find solutions for water crisis."

Highlighting the Gujarat floods and several other natural calamities that most part of the countries faced during this monsoon season, PM Modi said that almost all parts of the nation faced havoc of the rains.

PM Modi said, "Today, from the land of Gujarat, an important initiative is being launched by the Ministry of Jalshakti. Before that, from the past several days, around all parts of the nation faced severe rains, hardly there will be any region which didn't see the destruction from water. I was Gujarat's CM for long time, but I haven't seen such heavy downpours in most districts. But this time, Gujarat faced huge problem, all the departments were engaged to bear these consequences of nature. But its Gujarat's and the public's demeanour that they move forward with unity in such situations. There are still parts of the nation which are bearing the havoc of heavy rains."

Extending his wishes to all those who were participating in the initiative, PM Modi emphasised that water conservation is not just a policy; rather, it's a practices which exhibits our generosity and responsibility.

"Water conservation is not just a policy, it's a practice, and there is generosity and responsibility in this practice. When future generations will examine us, our steps and behaviour towards water will be the first parameter. Because this is not just a question of resources; rather, it's a question of life and future, That's why, for the sustainable future, of the 9 resolutions we have put forward, water conservation is the first one. I am happy to share that through public participation; one more meaningful step is being taken. On this occasion, I extend my wishes to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Gujarat Government and people from all over the nation participating in this initiative," said PM Modi.

Citing the example of Gujarat and his effort when he was the Chief Minister of the state, PM Modi assured that we can overcome the crisis of the water despite numerous obstacles.

He further took a jibe at the then-opposition in Gujarat and said they used to laugh at us for our SAUNI scheme, claiming that the pipes we were laying would end up supplying air instead of water but the success of our labour is now evident for the whole world.

Highlighting his efforts in Gujarat as CM, PM Modi said, "This programme has been launched from the lands of Gujarat, where several steps were taken to reach and save water to every person. Around 2-2.5 decades ago, we all knew what the situation was in Saurashtra and North Gujarat. Governments were lacking in visions for water conservation. At that time, it was my resolution to tell the world that there are solutions for the water crisis. I completed the held-up project of Sardar Sarovar Dam and despite numerous challenges, the Sauni Scheme was launched to bring water to areas facing water scarcity. Back then, our opponents would ridicule us, claiming that the pipes we were laying would end up supplying air instead of water. However, the success of our labour is now evident for the whole world to see. Gujarat's success and my experience in the state give assurance that we can overcome the problem of water scarcity in our country."

The 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative' is launched by the collaboration of Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Under this programme, around 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures are made that will enrich rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability across the state.

According to an official statement, "In furtherance to the PM's vision of water security, the initiative seeks to conserve water with strong emphasis on community partnership and ownership and is driven by a whole of society and whole of government approach. Building on the success of the Jal Sanchay initiative led by the Government of Gujarat, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the State Government, is launching the "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari" initiative in Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has endeavoured to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and other stakeholders to ensure a water secure future.

The statement further added, "Under this programme approximately 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across the State are being constructed with community partnership. These recharge structures will be instrumental in enhancing rainwater harvesting and ensuring long-term water sustainability."