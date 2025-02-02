India, Indonesia ties built on thousands of years of culture: Modi

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the relations between India and Indonesia are not just geopolitical but are rooted in thousands of years of shared culture and history with both countries have a tradition of unity in diversity. Modi made the remarks while addressing the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta, Indonesia, via video conferencing.

"It is my pleasure that I have become a part of the Maha Kumbabishekam of the Murugan Temple in Jakarta. I am far from Jakarta but my mind is close to it just like India and Indonesia are close to each other...I extend my wishes to all the people there on the occasion of Maha Kumbabhishegam," Modi said.

Just a few days ago, President Prabowo Subianto had taken the love of 140 crore Indians from India, Modi said and added that through their president, the people of Indonesia must be experiencing the good wishes of every Indian.

"I congratulate all of you and crores of devotees of Lord Murugan in India-Indonesia and across the world on the occasion of Maha Kumbabhishegam of Jakarta Temple. I wish that the praise of Lord Murugan continues through the hymns of Tiruppugal. May the mantras of Skanda Shashthi Kavacham protect all people," Modi said.

"For the people of India and Indonesia, our relations are not just geopolitical. We are connected by thousands of years old culture. We are connected by thousands of years old history. Our relationship is of heritage, of science, of faith. Our relationship is of shared faith, of spirituality. We are also related to Lord Murugan and Lord Shri Ram. And, we are also related to Lord Buddha," he said.

When a person going from India to Indonesia folds his hands in Prambanan temple, that person gets the same spiritual experience as Kashi and Kedar, he said. When people of India hear about Kakawin and Serat Ramayana, they get the same feeling as Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas, Modi said.

"Now in India, Indonesia's Ramlila is also staged in Ayodhya. Similarly, when we hear 'Om Swasti-Astu' in Bali, we remember the Swasti recitation by the Vedic scholars of India," he said.

"In your Borobudur Stupa, we see the same teachings of Lord Buddha, which we experience in Sarnath and Bodh Gaya in India. Bali Jatra is celebrated even today in our state of Odisha. This festival is connected to those ancient sea voyages that once connected India and Indonesia with trade and culture. Even today, when people from India board 'Garuda Indonesia' for air travel, they get a glimpse of our shared culture," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the relationship between India and Indonesia is woven with many strong threads. He said that during President Prabowo's recent visit to India, they cherished many aspects of this shared heritage. He highlighted that the new grand Murugan Temple in Jakarta adds a new golden chapter to the centuries-old heritage.

Modi expressed confidence that this temple will become a new centre for both faith and cultural values. Noting that the Murugan Temple in Jakarta houses not only Lord Murugan but also various other deities, Modi emphasized that this diversity and plurality form the foundation of our culture. "In Indonesia, this tradition of diversity is called 'Bhinneka Tunggal Ika', while in India, it is known as 'Unity in Diversity'," he said.

The prime minister highlighted that this acceptance of diversity is the reason why people of different faiths live with such harmony in both Indonesia and India. He stated that this auspicious day inspires us to embrace Unity in Diversity. "The cultural values, heritage, and legacy are enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Indonesia," Modi said.

He highlighted the joint decision to preserve the Prambanan Temple and the shared commitment to the Borobudur Buddhist Temple. He also talked about the Indonesian Ramlila in Ayodhya and emphasized the need to promote more such programmes. The prime minister expressed confidence that, with President Prabowo, they will advance rapidly in this direction. He stated that the past will form the foundation of a golden future.�