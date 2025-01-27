India, Indonesia Push for South China Sea Conduct Code

New Delhi: In a clear signal to China amid maritime tensions in the South China Sea, India and Indonesia have jointly called for an “effective and substantive” Code of Conduct in the region. Following extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, a joint statement on Sunday emphasised both nations’ commitment to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

Both leaders also agreed to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms, underscoring mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rule of law.

On maritime security, President Subianto welcomed India’s growing engagement in regional safety initiatives, including plans for an International Liaison Officer (ILO) from Indonesia to be posted at India’s Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram. “President Prabowo welcomed India’s interest in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, including its engagement with regional mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes of communication. Both leaders welcomed the ongoing discussions on the White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE) agreement. They agreed to position an International Liaison Officer (ILO) from Indonesia at Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram. They agreed to continue discussions to identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation in maritime security,” the statement noted.

In a pointed reference to global terrorism, the two nations called on all countries to act against UN-proscribed terrorist entities, reinforce efforts to eliminate terror financing, and deny safe havens to extremist groups. India also offered specialised National Security Guard (NSG) courses to Indonesian personnel, aiming to bolster both countries’ counter-terrorism capabilities.

Defence ties received a boost with India pledging support for Indonesia’s defense modernisation and both sides agreeing to convene a defence ministers’ dialogue soon. Emphasising the need for a robust domestic defense manufacturing base, President Subianto expressed keen interest in India’s advancements in the sector.

On the economic and social front, the two leaders announced the early convening of a Joint Economic and Financial Dialogue. President Subianto commended India’s assistance for Indonesia’s mid-day meal scheme, while Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to sharing technical expertise from the Food Corporation of India.