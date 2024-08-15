India Inc Backs Modi's Call for Clear Policies and Investment Growth

New Delhi: India Inc on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nudge to all the state governments, creating new employment opportunities along with focus on skill development, ease of living mission, Made-in-India chip-semiconductor production among others. Besides, he also called for establishing clearer policies and ensuring good governance, law and order to attract investments from global companies.

In his address from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Modi said that the world's leading companies want to invest in India. "I urge state governments to establish clear policies to attract investors, provide assurance of good governance and build their confidence in the law and order situation. Every state should engage in healthy competition to attract investors," he said adding that this competition will bring investment to their states, providing local youth with opportunities and creating jobs.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's I-Day address, president of a leading industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sanjiv Puri called it an epochal speech, outlining the bouquet of policies and futuristic goals which would accelerate India’s march towards the Viksit Bharat dream..."The key takeaways of the speech presented by the PM, have been the staunch commitment towards environmentally sustainable development, green hydrogen, developing manufacturing excellence, innovation and the quest for a technologically advanced India, especially in futuristic areas such as semi- conductors and design," Puri said.

"This, CII concurs, would be a critical milestone in our journey towards a developed India. The emphasis on facilitating ease of living in a mission mode, women-led development, facilitating ODOP initiative for traditional artisans, improving the quality of life in the urban areas, skilling the youth, among others would pave the way for growth with inclusion," Puri said.

Lauding the thrust given to rural development through organic farming given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Puri further said that the need to support agriculture through technology and marketing, which the PM mentioned, were futuristic areas and the way forward for agriculture. "The emphasis on ease of living of the farmer also deserves special consideration, Mr Puri averred," he added.

Deepak Sood, secretary general, Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (Assocham), also said that the initiative to rope in states to establish clear policies to attract investments would be a "double-down approach for scaling up investment-led growth.

Modi had made a similar statement at a post-Budget conference organised by the CII in New Delhi last month. With the blueprint for sustaining high growth with inclusion in place, the industry chambers, especially CII is confident that India would soon emerge as the third largest economy despite the daunting global milieu and would soon assume a leadership role in the comity of nations.