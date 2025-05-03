India Imposes Blanket Ban on Imports from Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from the Pakistan in yet another strict move against the neighbouring country. The crucial decision has been taken in the interest of national security and public policy, the government said, stressing that it applies to all products in transit from Pakistan."Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," said a notification on May 2 by the commerce ministry, adding that the ban will take effect immediately.In the past few days, India has also implemented a series of measures against Pakistan in response to its backing of cross-border terrorism. These include suspending the Indus Water Treaty, shutting down the Integrated check post at Attari, and deciding to reduce the strength of High Commissions. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Wagah-Attari border, the sole trade route between India and Pakistan, had also already been closed.As per the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), a commerce ministry's wing, the restriction has been implemented in the interest of national security and public policy. "However, the order amends the foreign trade policy (FTP) 2023 to include a provision prohibiting the import or transit of any goods originating in or exported from Pakistan “until further orders," the notification said.Pakistan mainly exports some key items to India, including copper, glassware, organic chemicals, sulphur, fruits and nuts, and certain oilseeds. Even before the Pahalgam horror unfolded, India-Pakistan trade had more than halved since 2018. Bilateral trade also dipped to $1.2 billion in 2024 from a peak of almost $3 billion 6 years prior.