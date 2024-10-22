India has a huge role to play in West Asia: Israeli envoy

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has highlighted India's role in West Asia both economically and politically.Speaking to ANI, he noted that Israel shares good ties with India, and the former was encouraged by the latter's support for its self-defence.Asked about Israel's expectations from India, Azar stated, "We have good relations with India. We were encouraged by the fact that India has supported our right for self-defense. I think that India has a huge role to play in West Asia because of what they have to offer and what they bring to the table, both economically and also politically."Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to condemn Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 last year. However, India has also called for a ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. India has also put its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.Reacting to Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's killing, Israel's Ambassador emphasized Israel's ongoing efforts to defend itself after the October 7 attacks, which caused civilian casualties and the terrorist group took over 200 hostages. He stressed that while Israel has managed to destroy the military machinery of Hamas, however, more actions are needed in Gaza and Lebanon.He said, "We've been trying to defend ourselves against this unprovoked attack, the terrible attack on the 7th of October that caused terrible civilian casualties and resulted in hostages being held. We've managed to destroy the military machinery of Hamas, but still there's some work to do in Gaza and also in Lebanon. We are hoping to get into a situation in which our communities can go back and live free of any threat, both in the south and in the north. We have a lot of resolve to achieve that."Last week, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Hamas chief and one of the masterminds behind the horrific October 7 attacks last year, Yahya Sinwar, is dead. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that three terrorists, including Yahya Sinwar, have been eliminated during its operations in Gaza.On being asked whether there will be a ceasefire, Azar said, "I don't know. It depends on the other side. We have said very concretely what we want to achieve. Situation in which Hamas doesn't rearm and regroup in the Gaza Strip, and a situation in which the UN Security Council resolution is implemented in south Lebanon, and our population can live free of any Hezbollah threats."The conflict in Gaza reignited after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1200 people, including citizens of more than 30 countries, and also took 250 people as hostages. Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group.