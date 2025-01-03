India flags China’s 2 new counties in Ladakh

New Delhi: India lodged a “solemn protest” with China on Friday after Beijing announced the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture, parts of which are in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. New Delhi reiterated its rejection of China's “illegal occupation” of Indian territory and stated that the creation of these counties does not alter India’s position or grant legitimacy to China’s claims.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the announcement regarding the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture. Parts of these so-called counties fall in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area. The creation of new counties will neither affect India’s consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation. A solemn protest has been lodged through diplomatic channels.”

India also raised concerns over China’s proposed hydropower project on the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Tsangpo) River. Jaiswal emphasised India’s established user rights as a lower riparian state and called for transparency and consultation with downstream countries.