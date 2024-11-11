India Eyes Satellite Networks for Connectivity Boost: Telecom Minister Scindia

�New Delhi:�Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday hinted that the government is looking at the evolution of satellite communication networks or non-terrestrial networks with great optimism and believes it will open up new frontiers in communication technologies besides connecting the unconnected.

“The non-terrestrial networks will ignite the advent of new applications and advance the resolve of the government towards United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals,” the mister said while speaking at the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators Council hosted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

“The advent of non-terrestrial networks, in addition to the GEO satellites, the medium earth orbit, and the low earth orbit satellites, has now given a new inflection point to telecommunication technology. I believe that presents a huge opportunity to be able to connect the hitherto unconnected population across the length and breadth of our country,” Mr Scindia added.

The government has decided to allocate spectrum to satellite communication companies without auction, which will majorly benefit companies like Elon Musk-owned Starlink. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Jio Satcom have also received permits for satcom services but their parent firms have opposed allocation of spectrum without auction for mobility services.

Despite resistance from telecom operators, Mr Scindia has maintained that the allocation will be done through administrative methodology as per the Telecommunications Act 2023 and allocation price and other related norms will be suggested by the telecom regulator. These remarks have been lauded by Musk.

“I see the evolution of NTN with great optimism. I believe that it will unlock new vistas in communication technologies, igniting innovative applications across diverse sectors and advancing our collective journey and resolve towards the United Nations's sustainable development goals,” the minister said.

The minister also cited a multi-fold increase in data consumption and said that it is the government's resolve to grow the data centre capacity in India from about 977 megawatt at present to close to 2.3 gigawatts over the next couple of years.

“India has become an aggregate wireless data usage country of close to 39 per cent of the world's data capacity, which also opens up new vistas of opportunity for the country. It is our resolve that from our capacity today of close to about 977 MW, we will grow to close to 2.3 gigawatts of data centre capacity over the next couple of years,” he said.

The minister further noted that India has advanced tremendously and telecommunication and digital technology should be the custodian of sustainable economic development.

“Today, in India, almost 10 percent of our economy evolves from our digital economy, up three times from three and a half percent a decade ago. The fact that our digital economy is advancing at a pace of 2.8 times of our GDP means that by the year 2026-27, the digital economy will imply 20 per cent the size of India's local economy,” the minister added.