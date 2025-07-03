India Eyes Energy Deals with Ghana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama to explore avenues for strengthening economic, energy, and defence cooperation, as well as broader development partnerships. This marks the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Ghana in nearly three decades. Upon arrival in Accra, Modi received a ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute, from President Mahama, and was warmly greeted by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

“The historic visit will deepen the partnership between India and Ghana and underscores India’s commitment to engaging with Africa and other Global South partners,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. Their discussions took place at Jubilee House, the presidential palace built with Indian assistance. Later, Modi is slated to address Ghana’s Parliament and will be conferred with the country’s highest state honour, the Companion of the Order of the Star, at a state banquet.

In his departure statement, Modi remarked, “Ghana is a valued Global South partner and plays a vital role in the African Union and ECOWAS. I look forward to deepening our historic ties and opening new avenues of cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, capacity building, and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to address Ghana’s Parliament.”

Modi’s week-long, five-nation tour, from July 2 to 9, also includes Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, and will take him to the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. “As a founding BRICS member, India is committed to this platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic, and balanced multipolar world order,” he said, adding that he will hold bilateral talks in Brasilia, the first by an Indian prime minister in nearly 60 years, to strengthen ties with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and advance Global South priorities.

The Prime Minister will visit Trinidad and Tobago on July 3-4 to “rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us.” His stop in Argentina will be the first by an Indian prime minister in 57 years; there, he plans to meet President Javier Milei to discuss cooperation in agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment. In Namibia, a trusted partner from India’s own anti-colonial struggle, he will meet Acting President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, address a joint session of Parliament, and chart a new roadmap for bilateral and Global South collaboration.

“I am confident that these visits will reinforce our friendship across the Global South, strengthen our transatlantic partnerships, and deepen our engagement in multilateral forums such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS, and CARICOM,” Modi said.