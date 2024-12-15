India excels in mental math skills, secures maximum awards at UCMAS

New Delhi:�India has emerged as the top performer at the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) International Competition 2024, securing the highest number of awards in both individual and team categories across various age groups of 6-13 years.According to a statement issued by UCMAS India, the two-day event organised by it concluded in Delhi on Sunday in which 6,000 students from 30 countries took part with Indian participants winning over 1,250 trophies in recognition of their exceptional skills.

The event witnessed over 15,000 visitors, including parents and supporters from across India and abroad, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Alexan Wong, CEO of UC International Corporation, said, "The UCMAS competition has grown to be the largest and most impactful of its kind. It is inspiring to see students from around the world showcasing their creativity, visual memory, and focus -- skills that are critical for their future success."

Stating that UCMAS combines the traditional abacus with modern teaching methodologies to create an innovative educational experience, Wong said, "More than three million children worldwide have benefited from the UCMAS curriculum, which emphasises creativity, visualisation and focus while developing strong arithmetic abilities."

The competition format required students to solve 200 arithmetic problems in just eight minutes, a process designed by UCMAS to test not only mathematical skills, but also visual memory, concentration, and overall academic performance, the statement said.

Snehal Karia, CEO and President of UCMAS India, expressed pride in hosting the event in Delhi, marking 25 years of UCMAS operations in India.

"This platform highlights the extraordinary talent of our students and inspires the next generation of leaders equipped with essential skills for the future," Karia said.

She added that the organisation is committed to build a strong foundation in mathematics for young learners, preparing them for a competitive global environment.

Former Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi attended the awards ceremony and commended the efforts of the young participants, the statement said.

Emphasising the importance of such initiatives, Lekhi said, "UCMAS is enhancing cognitive skills and academic excellence."

Incepted in the country in 1999, UCMAS India is a global leader in Abacus-based mental math education.