India-England Odi at Cuttack Barabati: Teams arrive in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of their much-anticipated second ODI at the historic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the Indian and English cricket teams are set to arrive in the capital on Friday, February 7. With both squads travelling after an intense first ODI in Hyderabad, where India secured a commanding victory, excitement among fans in Odisha has reached fever pitch.

Following their arrival, both teams will check in at the luxurious Mayfair Lagoon in Bhubaneswar, a venue known for hosting international sports stars. Extensive arrangements are being made to ensure a comfortable stay for the players, with meticulous attention to their health and dietary preferences. The hotel has undergone lavish natural decorations, featuring manicured gardens, vibrant floral arrangements, and picturesque pools.

The culinary team at Mayfair Lagoon, in collaboration with dieticians from both teams, has curated a specialized menu catering to the players' nutritional needs. A unique addition to the menu this time is a selection of millet-based Odia delicacies, in line with the region’s rich culinary heritage and health-conscious trends.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure the smooth movement of the teams. The Commissionerate Police has implemented a strict security protocol, with multiple safety drills and mock motorcade exercises. The teams will travel in high-security convoys between their hotel and the Barabati Stadium for practice sessions and the match.

Odisha’s passion for cricket was on full display on Wednesday, as thousands of eager fans flocked to the Barabati Stadium to secure offline tickets for the much-awaited match. Reports confirm that all available tickets for counter sales were sold out within hours, underscoring the enthusiasm of cricket lovers in the region.

Adding to the excitement, the teams will be arriving in Odisha following a thrilling first ODI, where India dominated England with a stellar performance. Riding on a powerful batting display and disciplined bowling attack, India clinched a comprehensive win, setting the stage for an intense battle in Cuttack. With England looking to bounce back and India aiming to extend their lead in the series, the Barabati showdown promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

As anticipation builds, Odisha is all set to welcome the cricketing giants with open arms, making the upcoming match a spectacle to remember.