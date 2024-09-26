India Elected to GlobE Steering Committee

New Delhi: In a significant development, India has been elected to the fifteen member GlobE Steering Committee during the plenary session held in Beijing on Thursday after a multistage voting process.



As a member of the Steering Committee, India will play a crucial role in shaping the global agenda against corruption and asset recovery. India’s expertise and experience in combating corruption will be valuable assets to the GlobE Network.

The GlobE Network is a vital platform for international cooperation, and India's participation will strengthen its efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes and corruption. The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GloBE Network) was initiative of G20. India had supported the initiative in 2020. The GloBE Network was officially launched on 3 June 2021 during a special event at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption (UNGASS).

The GloBE Network now has 121 member countries and 219 member authorities. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is a central authority for GloBE Network and CBI and ED are member authorities of this Network from India.

The GloBE Network is emerging as a unique platform where agencies from across the world share best practices, criminal intelligence, develop strategies, and support in the common cause of combating corruption.

The Network has one Chair, one Vice Chair and thirteen members in the Steering Committee for providing leadership to the organization. It may be recalled that during India's G20 Presidency in 2020, two high-level principles for combating corruption were adopted which detailed leveraging of GloBE Network.