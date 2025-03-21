India Crosses Record 1-Billion Tonnes of Coal Production in 2024–25

New Delhi: Creating a milestone in history, the government on Friday announced that India crossed record 1-billion tonnes of coal production in the current financial year 2024-25, with just 10 days left to end the current fiscal. The milestone, however, is learnt to have been achieved because of the government's repeated efforts on its crackdown against coal pilferage and higher production from existing mines, particularly the Gevra and Kusmunda mines in Chhattisgarh, which rank among the largest coal mines globally.

With the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed it, saying that it is a proud moment for India. “Crossing the monumental milestone of 1-billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance. This feat also reflects the dedication and hard work of all those associated with the sector,” he replied in a post on X after Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy posted in a social media post announcing this achievement.

With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, the minister also said that India has not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. “This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on its path to become a global energy leader,” Reddy said.

Coal, predominately used to produce electricity as well as fuel in several industries, is the mainstay energy source for the world’s fifth largest economy. India is currently the world’s second-largest coal producer and, apart from China, will be the only country to cross the 1 billion tonnes mark in annual coal output. While the country continues to import coal to meet peak summer power demand, the government aims to make India self-sufficient in coal by 2026 through increased domestic production and expanded electricity generation from renewable sources.

India’s coal production reached a record 997.83 million tonnes (MT) in 2023-24, a 11.71 per cent increase from the previous year, with Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries producing 703.20 MT. However, the government had targeted about 1,080 million tonnes for the current fiscal (ie; FY’2024-25) as per the ministry’s coal action plan. With the onset of summer, power demand has already begun to rise in several regions and is expected to increase further as temperatures climb.

Key coal producing states in India include Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, which contribute the most in coal output in the country. Among all types of coal, Bituminous coal is considered to be the most commonly used type for electricity generation in India, and is found in states like Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.