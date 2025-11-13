India Concludes Mega Tri-Services ‘Trishul’ Exercise

New Delhi: The Indian military on Thursday successfully concluded a nearly two-week-long mega tri-services exercise (TSE-2025) “Trishul,” held across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, as well as in the maritime domain, including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, said the exercise has set a new benchmark in jointness, integration, and interoperability. He added that new weapons, military equipment, and procedures were tested and validated during Operation Trishul. “We are ready to face all future challenges,” he said.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, said around 30,000 Army personnel, multiple fighter aircraft, and nearly 25 Navy ships and submarines participated in the exercise. “We’ve practised battle manoeuvres, including those involving a Carrier Battle Group, and INS Vikrant was part of it,” he said. “We return much stronger from Exercise Trishul.”

Lt. Gen. Seth and Vice Admiral Swaminathan, along with Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, boarded INS Vikrant to review a joint multi-domain operation conducted as part of the exercise.

Exercise Trishul was led by the Indian Navy and conducted jointly with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. Over the past two weeks, the three services carried out a series of sub-exercises from the Thar desert to the Kutch region. The exercise culminated on Thursday with a joint amphibious operation off the Saurashtra coast.

The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and several other central agencies also participated, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The major focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy among the armed forces and validate multi-domain integrated operational procedures across the three services, enabling joint effect-based operations. Key objectives included improving interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of service networks, and advancing jointness in operations.

The exercise also validated joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) procedures, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans. It featured Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with Indian Air Force shore-based assets to facilitate the exchange of best practices and validation of joint SOPs for air operations.

Exercise Trishul showcased the effective use of indigenous systems and reflected the principles of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It also focused on refining procedures and techniques to address emerging threats and the evolving nature of modern warfare.