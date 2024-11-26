India concerned over Hindu leader's arrest in Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Dhaka to ensure the safety, security, and rights of Hindus and other minority communities in the country.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s Hindu community, was recently arrested on charges that have sparked widespread criticism and protests from Hindu organizations in both Bangladesh and India. His supporters allege that the charges are politically motivated and aimed at suppressing minority voices.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi emphasized the importance of protecting minorities in Bangladesh. "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and continued detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das. India urges the government of Bangladesh to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of Hindus and all minority communities," he said.

The arrest has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters, with protests erupting in parts of India and Bangladesh. Human rights groups have also expressed alarm over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting a series of incidents involving alleged persecution of Hindus in the country.

Bangladesh, which is home to a significant Hindu population, has faced international scrutiny over its handling of minority issues. While the government has reiterated its commitment to secularism and minority rights, critics argue that instances of violence and discrimination against minorities remain a concern.

India’s call for action reflects its broader concern for the rights of Hindus in neighboring countries. The issue is expected to be raised in bilateral talks, as the two nations continue to work on maintaining strong diplomatic ties.