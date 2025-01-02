India completes over 9 km fencing at Manipur's Moreh along Myanmar border; road construction underway: MHA

New Delhi [India]: India has completed a 9.214 km-long border fencing project at Manipur's Moreh along the India-Myanmar border and work on constructing a road parallel to the fence is currently in progress, a project aimed at enhancing security and curbing illegal cross-border activities as well as improve accessibility and strengthen patrolling in the region, the MHA report said.

The information mentioned in the Ministry of Home Affairs Annual Report 2023-2024 stated that "The construction of fencing for a border length of 9.214 km at Moreh awarded to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been completed and work on the road along the fence is in progress."

The India-Myanmar border stretches over 1,600 km and traverses four northeastern states, including Manipur. This porous border has been a hotspot for smuggling, illegal migration, and insurgent activities. The fencing project at Moreh, a key border town and a significant trade hub, is part of India's broader effort to secure its borders and promote infrastructural development in the northeast.

India shares a 1,643 km long border with Myanmar which passes through the States of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Out of the 1,643 km border, the demarcation of the 1,472 km border has been completed. Construction work on two pilot projects of a Hybrid surveillance system, one km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur has been awarded to Assam Rifles and work is in progress

"The construction of 20.862 km fence and road was awarded to BRO in February, 2024 for which the work is in progress," added the MHA report.�