India, China reach agreement on LAC patrolling arrangements

New Delhi: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Monday announced that India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following recent negotiations between officials from both countries. Misri stated, “We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed.” He also emphasised that this development is expected to lead to eventual disengagement at the border.

In a press conference, Misri elaborated, “As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks, an agreement has been reached on patrolling arrangements along the LAC. This will facilitate disengagement and ultimately resolve the issues that arose in these areas in 2020.”

The ongoing diplomatic efforts reflect the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region. This significant announcement comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for the 16th Brics Summit, scheduled for October 22-23.



When asked about the possibility of a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit, Misri noted that diplomatic and military discussions between India and China have been ongoing, and that they are still coordinating the timing and details for any potential engagements. The agreement signifies a crucial step toward restoring stability in the region, following years of tension along the disputed border.� �





