India, China near completion of disengagement process in Ladakh

China announced that the Indian and Chinese armies are effectively implementing resolutions related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The disengagement exercises in the Depsang and Demchok regions are reportedly nearing completion, with both sides currently verifying the withdrawal of military personnel and infrastructure.

Verification and Trust

Indian Army sources confirmed that coordinated patrolling between the two nations will commence soon, with ground commanders continuing discussions to ensure smooth operations. Although progress has been made, talks regarding the establishment of four buffer zones, including the sensitive Galwan area, have yet to begin.

Diplomatic Support and International Response

This development follows the endorsement of the disengagement agreement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the recent Brics summit in Russia. The US has welcomed the reduction of tensions along the India-China border, acknowledging the initial steps taken by both nations to withdraw troops from friction points.







