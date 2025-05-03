India Calls Pak Missile Test Blatant Provocation

NEW DELHI: India sees Pakistan's test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack as a "blatant" act of "provocation", sources said.



Pakistan on Saturday tested surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Abdali,” which is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 450 km.



The missile test is a "blatant act of provocation", said sources. There is no official reaction by India on the Pakistani missile test.



It is learnt that Islamabad provided prior information to New Delhi about its plan to carry out the missile test as mandated under laid down obligations and norms.



Pakistan which already has the Abdali missile in its arsenal called Saturday's test under exercise "Indus" as a "training launch". It said the test was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of its troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features.



The missile test is part of Pakistan's old strategy of indulging in nuclear blackmail, whenever it faces heat from India. However, India's surgical strike in 2016 and Balakot air strike in 2019 showed that the country can launch punitive attacks against terror networks across LoC and even within Pakistan, without crossing the nuclear threshold.



Moreover, India already possess a robust air defence system to counter any missile threat from Pakistan including the latest acquisition of S-400 air defence missile system from Russia.



Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike, citing "cross-border linkages" with the attack.



India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice. In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the terror attack.



Meanwhile, Indian Army has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to buy Very Short-Range Air Defence (VSHORADS) Manportable Missile System to bring down enemy aircraft, helicopters and drones. These VSHORADS, based on Infra-Red Homing (IR) technology, are effective fire and forget type of missile systems with a range of 6 kilometers.