India, Brunei elevate ties to enhanced partnership

New Delhi: India and Brunei have decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to an “Enhanced Partnership” after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan. The leaders held comprehensive discussions to give strategic direction to their ties, focusing on defence, trade, energy, space technology, and emerging technologies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on satellite and launch vehicle cooperation was signed, and both countries discussed long-term collaboration in liquefied natural gas (LNG). They also agreed to enhance defence and maritime cooperation, with plans for joint exercises and naval exchanges.

In a veiled reference to China, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN centrality, freedom of navigation, and the peaceful resolution of disputes under international law, particularly UNCLOS.

"To strengthen our defence cooperation, we held constructive dialogue on possibilities of cooperation in defence industry, training and capacity building. To strengthen our cooperation in space sector, we have agreed on cooperation in satellite development, remote sensing, and training," Modi said.

The two leaders condemned terrorism and emphasised that no country should give shelter to terrorists or allow its territory to be used for terrorism. They also welcomed the planned direct flight connectivity between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai, which is expected to boost trade and tourism. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Modi and Sultan Bolkiah expressed a commitment to strengthening ties in various sectors, including FinTech, cyber security, and health.