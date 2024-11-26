India Boosts Chip Design with Access to National Infrastructure

New Delhi: In a move to make India into a semiconductor powerhouse, the government on Tuesday said that it is creating a conducive environment for the semiconductor design community across the country by providing youths and students direct access to the national chip design infrastructure, and help them design semiconductor chips within five years, according to a government statement.

ChipIN Centre, one of the largest centralised facilities established at C-DAC which hosts the most advanced tools for the entire chip design cycle, offers an extensive range of semiconductor design workflows and solutions, striving to bring national chip design infrastructure directly to the semiconductor design community.

According to the IT ministry, currently engaged with more than 20,000 students at over 250 academic institutions and entrepreneurs at 45 startup projects, ChipIN centre aims to provide access of state-of-the-art electronic design automation (EDA) tools to 85,000 students at B.Tech, M.Tech and PhD level to design semiconductor chips within five years.

"German multinational company Siemens (NS:SIEM) has also extended the current usage scope of its EDA tools from 120 colleges to 250+ colleges under Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme and latest powerful Veloce hardware-assisted verification solution from Siemens, to the companies approved under the design-linked scheme (DLI) scheme," the statement said.

“We were receiving the huge demand from students, researchers, faculty members and entrepreneurs across the country in respect of further enhancing and extending the EDA and design solutions from Siemens to more organisations,’ said Sunita Verma, group coordinator (R&D in electronics and IT), IT ministry.