INDIA bloc unity can write new history in Haryana, time to rise above oneself: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the "unity of INDIA Alliance is capable of writing a new history in the Haryana elections", asserting that this is the time to rise above oneself to defeat the "crooked and selfish politics" of the BJP.Yadav also said his party will support whichever INDIA Alliance member can best defeat the BJP's "negative, communal, and divisive politics" in Haryana.



His statement comes amid the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

In a post on X, Yadav said this is not the time for SP or any other party of the INDIA bloc to explore political opportunities, but a time for "sacrifice and selflessness".

"On the path of public welfare, there is no place for selfishness," he added.

"Crooked and selfish people can never make their name in history. This moment is a historic opportunity to rise above ourselves to defeat such politics. We are ready, with an open heart, to make every sacrifice for the benefit of Haryana," his post in Hindi read.

Exuding confidence in the victory of the INDIA bloc in the Haryana assembly polls, the SP supremo wrote on X, "We have said this many times before, and we will say it again and continue to do so in the future: 'It's not about the seat; it's about victory'."

"It's not about fielding candidates in a few seats, but about understanding the pain and suffering of the people and freeing them from the BJP's corrupt and manipulative politics. It's about the true development of Haryana and the welfare of its people. Over the last 10 years, the BJP has pushed Haryana's development back by two decades," his post added.

Voting on 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

In the last assembly polls, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party and formed a coalition government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party. However, the BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year just before the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the Congress won five seats each of the 10 seats in Haryana.