I.N.D.I.A. Bloc to Meet Ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are scheduled to meet on Saturday at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Opposition alliance has its task cut out, as it plans to corner the government on several key issues, including the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India's foreign relations, the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, the demand for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, the update on the Air India crash, and rising atrocities against women.

The bloc is also expected to raise the issue of recent remarks by former US President Donald Trump regarding "Operation Sindoor." The Opposition has consistently demanded that the government clarify Trump's alleged comments suggesting his interference in a ceasefire during the operation. They argue that the government must issue a strong rebuttal and set the record straight.

Additionally, the leaders will deliberate on the proposed impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma and the lack of action on the notice for impeachment of Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court. Concerns over the infrequency of I.N.D.I.A. bloc meetings were recently voiced by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Senior RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav stated that the alliance leaders will also discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise during the meeting. He added that letters are being sent to all senior alliance leaders in this regard.

All floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies are expected to attend the meeting. However, as of now, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have not been invited. CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are also expected to be present.