I.N.D.I.A. Bloc Meets to Elect Leader After Jharkhand Poll Triumph

Ranchi: A meeting chaired by JMM executive president Hemant Soren was underway here on Sunday to elect the leader of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Jharkhand, a day after the coalition registered a massive victory in the state assembly elections, winning 56 of the 81 seats, leaders of the alliance said.

Soren has sought time from the governor at 4 pm during the day to stake claim for government formation, sources said.

Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes. Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom got 55,821 votes.

"We will elect the leader of the coalition and without wasting time, take decisions on government formation," Congress general secretary and its Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc's winning candidates said they would elect Hemant Soren as their leader.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Congress may demand the post of the deputy chief minister.

Mir, however, parried questions saying the topmost agenda was to elect the leader of the coalition at present and later an authorised representative will discuss matters pertaining to ministers and other issues.�