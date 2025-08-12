I.N.D.I.A. Bloc leaders Meet At Dinner Hosted By Kharge

New Delhi:All leaders and Members of Parliament of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc alliance attended a dinner hosted by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

This was the second meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc Opposition alliance. Last week, they had gathered at the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, where a presentation and discussion was held on the “vote chori” allegation raised by Mr. Gandhi.

In this meeting too, there was a brief discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue in Bihar, as well as on the “vote chori” allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission of India.

According to insiders, there was also a short discussion about the opposition’s vice-presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. Several leaders reportedly insisted that the opposition bloc should announce its candidate only after the government names its nominee.

Almost 50 leaders from 24 Opposition parties attended the dinner. These included Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD’s Misa Bharti, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, among others.

After the dinner, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “We are together on the SIR issue. All opposition parties are united. The whole country is affected by the SIR issue. People believe that elections—national, state, and even Delhi polls, have been won through a scam.”

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule remarked, “The food was very good. There was a very good discussion. We are very concerned about the Election Commission.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “We socialised with each other, keeping politics aside, and talked about family matters. We met in a good atmosphere. The unity of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is clear for all to see.”

JMM MP Mahua Maji added, “There were no planned discussions today. Everyone was talking informally at their tables about the way I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were detained earlier in the day.”