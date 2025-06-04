I.N.D.I.A Bloc Leaders Demand Parliament Session

New Delhi:I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders on Tuesday signed a petition demanding a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor in June.

Speaking after the meeting, Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda said 16 Opposition parties had written to PM Modi for the session.



“From Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor to America's announcement of the ceasefire to delegations going across the world, we should have discussions on them in the Parliament... We should also discuss how to eradicate terrorism and our further strategies in Parliament. When the Government of India is putting forward its views in front of the world, I think the government should do the same in the Parliament as well," Hooda said,



The Aam Aadmi Party distanced itself and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) of Sharad Pawar was not among the parties. The DMK could not join the meeting as it coincided with Karunanidhi's birth anniversary. Sanjay Raut said, "Sharad Pawar sahab is also with us. This letter has signatures of floor leaders... Supriya Sule ji is out of the country. I will talk to him when I go to Mumbai,”