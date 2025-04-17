India Aware Its Students in US Getting F-1 Visa Notifications

New Delhi:India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is “aware” that several Indian students in the United States have received notifications about their F-1 visa status and that Indian missions there are providing assistance. The remarks follow reports of a US crackdown on foreign students accused of supporting Hamas or joining pro-Palestinian campus protests; at least two Indian students faced action last month, and one has joined a federal lawsuit seeking reinstatement of immigration status.

“Our embassy and consulates are in close touch with the students to extend necessary support,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters, reiterating that Indian nationals abroad must comply with local laws.



The statement comes ahead of US Vice-President J.D. Vance’s first official trip to India from April 21 to 24. Accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children and senior officials, the Vice-President will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21, hold additional engagements in Delhi, and visit Jaipur and Agra before returning to Washington.



According to the MEA, discussions will review progress on commitments outlined in the February 13 India-US Joint Statement and cover regional and global developments.