India, Australia Push for Mega Pacts

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the launch of the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership that will “boost two-way investment in renewable energy projects like solar PV manufacturing, battery and mineral processing, green hydrogen and green iron”. The announcement comes in the wake of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Albanese at the second India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The two leaders also decided that their two nations would “renew and enhance our Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation next year, reflecting the growing maturity of defence and security ties between the two countries since the initial declaration was made in 2009”.

They also committed to developing a joint maritime security collaboration roadmap, including to deepen maritime domain awareness”. The Australian Prime Minister also accepted the invitation by Modi to attend the Quad Summit to be hosted by India next year.

Terming the meeting as “very productive,” Modi said that “after the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force in the last two years, our bilateral trade saw a 40 per cent increase” and added that the two sides would now “work on a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA)”. He further said his Australian counterpart had “assured me of his commitment to the interests of the Indian community, especially Indian students in Australia”.

Modi said, “In the area of defence through joint exercises, exchange between young officers and deployment of our platforms, our relations have seen a new impetus. We have opened a new consulate in Brisbane, and Australia has opened one in Bengaluru. Two Australian universities have also opened campuses in India. Today, we had detailed discussions on our relations. Next year, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will complete its five years. Defence industry, critical minerals, renewable energy, ship building, space and sports are areas where we will work on exploring new opportunities of cooperation. Friends, we have been working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and we will continue to do so”.

Terming Australia’s relationship with India as “stronger, deeper and more consequential than ever before,” Albanese said, “We’re approaching the fifth anniversary of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and I know that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I place tremendous value on continuing to deepen the tie between our two great nations. Australia’s relationship with India is also vital to regional security and stability.”

Terming the Renewable Energy Partnership as “a significant milestone in our cooperation”, Albanese said it would “build the future renewable energy workforce, including through skills and training, and ultimately unlock economic opportunities to support the net zero transition”. One of the key early projects under the partnership is the establishment next year of the India-Australia Rooftop Solar Academy, he said while adding, “Australia will partner with India’s Skill Council for Green Jobs and the private sector to train 2,000 young Indian technicians on solar PV. We’ll bring our expertise in training, curriculum development and our extensive experience on rooftop solar, where we are the largest producer per capita of rooftop solar in the world. The Academy aligns with India’s own initiative to install rooftop solar for 10 million households over just the next few years. This is a great example of practical cooperation between our two countries to develop the skills for the renewable workforce of the future.”