India Asserts Only Dalai Lama Can Decide His Reincarnation

New Delhi: India on Thursday countered China’s interference in the Tibetan culture, Buddhism, and the institution of Dalai Lama and said that the “incarnation” is to be decided by the established convention per the wish of the 14th Dalai Lama himself and “nobody else” has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place.

Underlining the fact that the Dalai Lama is the "most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mr Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, “All those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the incarnation is to be decided by the established convention per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself. Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place.” Mr Rijiju’s statement makes clear India’s stand on the issue of the legitimacy and determination of the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists.

Mr Rijiju, a practicing Buddhist, and his cabinet colleague Mr Rajeev Ranjan, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying are headed to McLeodganj in Dharamshala to represent the Indian government at the birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama who turns 90 on July 6. Devotees from world over have gathered in Dharamshala to attend the big moment.

The reaction from the Indian side came after China objected to the Dalai Lama’s announcement on Wednesday that the tradition of his reincarnation will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation. The Chinese government has said the next Dalai Lama will be decided by draw of lots from the Golden Urn and any such spiritual leader has to be approved by the central government of China.

After Mr Rijiju’s statement, the Chinese government on Thursday made a fresh comment, insisting that conferral of titles and the granting of seals by the central authorities of imperial dynasties were crucial prerequisites for the grand `Living Buddhas’ of various Buddhist sects to obtain legitimacy and related rights.

“As a unique succession method of Tibetan Buddhism, the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued over 700 years. The conferral of titles and the granting of seals by the central authorities of imperial dynasties were crucial prerequisites for the grand Living Buddhas of various Buddhist sects to obtain legitimacy and related rights. The title and status of the Dalai Lama were conferred and granted by the central government of the Qing Dynasty. The 14th Dalai Lama was enthroned only after receiving the approval of the then central government in 1940,” the Chinese ambassador to India Mr Xu Feihong said on Thursday.

The ambassador added that the 14th Dalai Lama himself was searched for in strict accordance with religious rituals and historical conventions after the passing of the 13th Dalai Lama, and enthroned after being granted exemption from the lottery with the then central government's approval.

“The government of the People's Republic of China implements a policy of freedom of religious belief. It protects the tradition of reincarnation of Living Buddhas in accordance with the law. The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must follow the process that consists of search and identification in China, lot-drawing from the Golden Urn, and central government approval, and comply with religious rituals and historical conventions as well as Chinese laws and regulations,” the ambassador said while conveying the message from China’s Foreign Office.