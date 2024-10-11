India-Asean Unite, Give Veiled Notice to China

New Delhi: In a united stance on regional security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from the 10-member Asean bloc met in Laos on Thursday for the 21st Asean-India Summit, signaling their commitment to peace in the South China Sea, while sending a thinly-veiled message to China. The leaders called for the swift finalisation of a substantive Code of Conduct (COC) for the region, aligned with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They also supported the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), underscoring their support for stability and maritime safety.

During the summit, held in the Laotian capital of Vientiane, the leaders agreed to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Asean and India. They announced the creation of a new Asean-India Plan of Action (2026-2030) to maximise the potential of their partnership. The two sides also pledged to enhance defence and maritime security ties, including through joint military exercises.

In addition, the leaders adopted a joint statement on Advancing Digital Transformation, which highlighted India's leadership in the digital sphere.

Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 10-point plan to strengthen ties, including doubling scholarships at Nalanda University, offering new scholarships for Asean students in agricultural universities in India, reviewing the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025, and providing $5 million to enhance disaster resilience. Modi also proposed celebrating 2025 as the Asean-India Year of Tourism with another $5 million for joint activities, and initiating new health and cyber policy dialogues to boost resilience in those sectors.

Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to Asean unity and centrality, emphasising that strong India- Asean ties are crucial for shaping the future of Asia. He highlighted the success of India's Act East Policy, noting that Asean has become one of India's largest trade and investment partners, with bilateral trade surpassing $130 billion.

In a direct message to China, the Asean leaders and Modi reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the South China Sea, emphasising the need for freedom of navigation, maritime safety, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The summit also focused on defence cooperation, with plans to enhance collaboration in areas like maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and humanitarian assistance. Joint military exercises, port visits by naval ships, and defense scholarships were discussed as part of confidence-building measures.

Modi proposed additional initiatives, including a youth summit, startup festival, hackathon, music festival, and a conclave for Asean-India women scientists, along with a workshop on green hydrogen. He also invited Asean leaders to join the "Plant a Tree for Mother" campaign to build climate resilience.

The 10 Asean nations include Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Myanmar, with Timor-Leste soon to join as the 11th member.