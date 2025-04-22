India Announces Three-Day Mourning Over Pope’s Death

New Delhi: The Centre has announced three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to Pope Francis.

According to a government statement, two days of state mourning will be observed on Tuesday and Wednesday and also one day mourning will also be observed on day of the funeral.

"During the period of mourning, the National flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country where the national flag is regularly flown while during this period, no official entertainment programme will be held, " the Union home ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply pained by the passing of Pope Francis, adding that he will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

“In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community,” he said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The entire world is saddened by the passing away of Pope Francis who will be seen by posterity as being hugely consequential.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday announced that it will observe nine days of mourning and prayer. “The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) expresses deep sorrow and profound grief at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the 266th successor of St. Peter,” the CBCI, which is the largest Christian church body in India.