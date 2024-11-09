INDIA alliance will bring changes in Maharashtra with 'five guarantees': Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: After a row erupted over 'poll guarantees', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the party had fulfilled every promise they had made during the elections, whether it is Karnataka, Telangana or Himachal Pradesh. He reiterated that the INDIA alliance will bring changes in Maharashtra too with their promised 'five guarantees'.

Rahul Gandhi in an attack on the BJP-led NDA alliance said that they are levelling "false allegations" against Congress for not fulfilling its promises.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "In July 2022, PM Modi misled the country by calling Congress's public welfare schemes 'free revdi'. Yet they are campaigning in every state and the country by pasting their slips on the guarantees given by the Congress - and then levelling false allegations against the Congress for not fulfilling its promises. Modiji, our challenge is, come to Karnataka, roam around and see, investigate - we have fulfilled every promise. Congress' schemes in Karnataka have changed the fate of crores of women, youth, farmers and the poor. We have also fulfilled promises in Telangana and Himachal. And now in Maharashtra too, INDIA is going to bring big changes with its 5 guarantees."

Referring to the five guarantees, Rahul Gandhi said that these schemes will give people the strength to fight "BJP-induced inflation and unemployment."

He further said that the INDIA's five guarantees will free every section of Maharashtra from injustice and provide them a way to live with self-respect.

The tweet added, "These schemes will give people the strength to fight BJP-induced inflation and unemployment - their standard of living will improve - their access to good education and nutrition will increase. I am saying this with so much confidence because it is tried and tested. Today 1.21 crore women in Karnataka are benefiting from Congress's Mahalakshmi scheme. INDIA's 5 guarantees will free every section of Maharashtra from the labyrinth of injustice and provide them a way to live with self-respect."

On November 6, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced five guarantees ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls at a joint rally in Mumbai.

Rahul Gandhi announced Mahalakshmi Yojana for women. Under this scheme, Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family. Besides, every woman will be entitled to free bus travel under the scheme.

The MVA promised to waive off all farmers' agriculture loans up to Rs 3 lakhs. Besides, the alliance government will provide Rs 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayments.

The alliance also announced plans to carry out caste census and promised that it will work towards removing the 50 percent bar on reservations.

The MVA government will also provide health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to all families and essential medicines will be provided free from hospitals.

The fifth guarantee includes Rs 4,000 monthly assistance to the unemployed youth in the state.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.