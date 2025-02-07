India Achieves Historic Milestone of 100 GW Solar Power Capacity

Hyderabad: India has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 100 GW of installed solar power capacity, reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the nation's commitment to a cleaner, greener future and marks a significant step toward realizing its ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister, India’s energy journey over the past ten years has been historic and inspiring. Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes. As a result, today India has successfully achieved the target of 100 GW of solar energy production. In the field of green energy, India is not only becoming self-reliant but is also showing the world a new path”.

Joshi said that this achievement is powered by the relentless commitment to clear and greener future. The Minister added that PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is making rooftop solar a household reality and is a game-changer in sustainable energy, empowering every home with clean power.

India’s solar power sector has witnessed an extraordinary 3450 per cent increase in capacity over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025. As of January 31, 2025, India’s total solar capacity installed stands at 100.33 GW, with 84.10 GW under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering. The country's hybrid and round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy projects are also advancing rapidly, with 64.67 GW under implementation and tendered, bringing the grand total of solar and hybrid projects to 296.59 GW.

Solar energy remains the dominant contributor to India’s renewable energy growth, accounting for 47 per cent of the total installed renewable energy capacity. In 2024, record-breaking 24.5 GW of solar capacity was added reflecting a more than two-fold increase in solar installations compared to 2023.

Last year also saw the installation of 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity, a nearly 2.8 times increase compared to 2023. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are among the top-performing states, contributing significantly to India’s total utility-scale solar installations.

The rooftop solar sector in India witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, reflecting a 53 per cent increase compared to 2023. A key driver of this growth has been the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, which is now nearing nine lakh rooftop solar installations, enabling households across the country to embrace clean energy solutions.

India has also made significant strides in solar manufacturing. In 2014, the country had a limited solar module production capacity of just two GW. Over the past decade, this has surged to 60 GW in 2024, establishing India as a global leader in solar manufacturing. With continued policy support, India is on track to achieve a solar module production capacity of 100 GW by 2030.

Under the guidance of Joshi, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been implementing key initiatives to scale up renewable energy capacity in India. This 100 GW milestone in solar energy underscores India's role as a renewable energy powerhouse, ensuring clean, sustainable, and affordable energy access for millions while shaping a self-reliant energy future.