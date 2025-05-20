India: 12 People Arrested for Role in Pakistan-Linked Espionage Networks in Last One Week

New Delhi: At least 12 persons have been arrested in the last two weeks for their role in Pakistan-linked espionage networks in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including the YouTuber nabbed in Haryana.

Six of them have been held from Punjab, while four were arrested from neighbouring Haryana. These suspects are alleged to be part of a Pakistan-linked espionage ring operating in northern India.

Punjab police DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that two persons were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. “On 15th May 2025, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to #OperationSindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in #Punjab, #HimachalPradesh, & #JammuAndKashmir -- with #Pakistan's intelligence agency, #ISI,” the DGP said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Nuh police, in a joint operation with a Central agency, arrested a local quack for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Among those arrested, two women, including the YouTuber from Haryana, were allegedly in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, posted at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi. On May 13, India expelled the Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.

Police investigations have so far revealed that the accused were allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives, officials said, adding that a probe into their financial transactions and forensic analysis of their electronic devices was also underway.

In addition to the arrests made from Punjab and Haryana, an alleged agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday by the state's Special Task Force.

The first arrest came on May 4, when the Punjab police arrested Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih-both residents of Ajnala in Amritsar, for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases in the border district to the ISI.

Both were allegedly involved in collecting and transmitting crucial information such as the Army's movements, locations of BSF camps and airports, photographs, and other sensitive data to their handlers in Pakistan.

Two more persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Punjab police on May 11 for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to Pakistani official Danish posted at the high commission in New Delhi.

The accused were identified as 31-year-old Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla. They were receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing classified information.

During questioning, Guzala allegedly confessed to having shared the confidential information about activities of the Indian Army with the Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi.

Guzala further revealed that she was doing it for money and the accused official had sent her Rs 30,000 in two transactions -- Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 -- via UPI (unified payment interface).

Later, on May 15, the Haryana police arrested Nauman Ilahi (24), a native of Kairana UP, from Panipat for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan. He was also in touch with a Pakistan-based ISI handler.

Ilahi worked as a factory security guard and is accused of supplying sensitive information to Pakistan.

A day after his arrest, the Haryana police arrested a 25-year-old post-graduate student in Kaithal for allegedly having links with Pakistani intelligence. Devender Singh was arrested for allegedly uploading photos on social media with weapons.

During further investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who was pursuing a master's degree in political science from a college in Punjab, had gone to Pakistan on pilgrimage in November last year.

During the visit, he allegedly came in contact with some Pakistani officials and remained in touch with them even after his return. The police said that Singh has allegedly admitted to sending some photos of Patiala cantonment by clicking pictures from outside.

Later on May 16, the Haryana police arrested Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on the charge of passing on sensitive information to PIOs. Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel “Travel with JO”, was arrested from New Aggarsain Extension in Hisar.

Jyoti, whose YouTube channel and Instagram accounts have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively, allegedly was in contact with Pakistani staffer Danish.

In 2023, Jyoti came in contact with Danish at the Pakistan high commission where she went to seek a visa to visit the neighbouring nation.

Hisar superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan on Sunday said the Pakistanis were developing Malhotra as an asset. She was allegedly in touch with Danish during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

“This is also (a kind of) warfare, in which they try to push their narrative by recruiting influencers,” SP Sawan said, adding that she was in touch with other operatives, and she visited Pakistan "multiple times" and China once. Her financial transactions and travel details are being investigated.

On Sunday, the Haryana Police said it also arrested Arman (26) from Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan. He was sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the high commission of Pakistan in Delhi.

The UP STF nabbed Shahzad from Rampur on Sunday following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI. The STF said that Shahzad was allegedly passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers.

He travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border, the agency alleged.