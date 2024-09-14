INCOIS Launches Integrated Ocean Energy Atlas

Hyderabad: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Incois) here has launched the integrated ocean energy atlas, highlighting the vast renewable energy potential within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The atlas encompasses marine meteorological energy sources like solar and wind, and hydrological energy forms such as waves, tides, currents, ocean thermal, and salinity gradients. It identifies areas with high energy generation potential, serving as a vital resource for policymakers, industries, and researchers.



According to Incois, the atlas includes detailed annual, monthly, and daily estimates of these ocean energy components, which can be accessed via a WebGIS interface at a five-km grid resolution. Additionally, energy estimates for five sectors within the Indian EEZ have been provided, with the total integrated ocean energy projected at approximately 9.2 lakh terawatt-hours (TWh) per annum.

Presenting the atlas, Incois director Dr T. Srinivasa Kumar highlighted its significance for guiding policy and investment in the energy sector. He pointed out that offshore renewable energy—including solar, wind, wave, tidal, ocean thermal, and salinity gradient—remains largely untapped and holds great potential to contribute to India's energy transition and the growth of its blue economy.