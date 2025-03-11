Inclusivity at heart of India’s governance today: Minister Anupriya Patel

“Inclusivity is at the heart of the functioning of the Indian government today. Over the past 11 years, the scale and the speed at which we have worked towards ensuring the basic amenities is unmatched by any other nation, be it access to easier credit or good maternal healthcare for women. This has brought a qualitative change in the life of people and women in India have been the biggest beneficiaries of this change. Change is essential for less privileged women of India and we have seen a rapid growth in the labour force as rural women do not have access to financial opportunities. At the same time, there has been a major surge of women participation in the start-up sector and entrepreneurship too. More than 73,000 recognised start-ups today are led by women!As we empower women who live at the lower rungs of the society, we need to ensure their right share for women at the highest level of decision-making,” said minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel in her valedictory address at a convention on “Towards an Inclusive Future and a Gender Just World” organised by the O.P. Jindal Global University at Sonipat, Haryana.



At the end of the conference, the delegates adopted the “Equal Futures Resolution” Sonipat Declaration 2025 -- as a framework for transformative change and a collective commitment to gender justice.