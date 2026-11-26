OSK India Private Limited (OIPL), a Crown Defence company, has commissioned a new electronics laboratory in Visakhapatnam to strengthen maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for naval electronics and weapon-system equipment along India's East Coast.

The new facility, an extension of the company's Mumbai laboratory, aims to address growing maintenance requirements arising from the increased presence of naval platforms in the region. It will provide services including fault diagnosis, printed circuit board (PCB)-level troubleshooting, electronic-module repairs, functional testing and field-service support for naval and civil customers.

The development comes amid significant growth in India's electronics manufacturing and defence production sectors. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, electronics production reached approximately Rs 13.11 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, registering a 15.8 per cent increase over Rs 11.32 lakh crore in the previous financial year. Electronics exports stood at approximately Rs 4.24 lakh crore.

India's defence production also reached Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, marking a 15.6 per cent increase over the previous year, according to the Ministry of Defence. Private industry contributed 24 per cent of the total production, compared to 22 per cent in FY 2024-25.

"The Vizag laboratory brings specialist diagnostics and repair support closer to our East Coast customers. Our focus is on resolving electronic faults locally, reducing turnaround time and returning serviceable equipment to users," said Commodore Rakesh Anand (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, OSK India.

Incorporated in July 2019, OIPL established its first electronics laboratory in Mumbai in January 2021. The company has experience in servicing electronic modules and associated equipment used in radar, sonar, weapon-control, communication and navigation systems. It has also supported naval dockyards and weapon-equipment establishments.

The Visakhapatnam facility will be equipped with advanced testing and diagnostic equipment and draw upon the company's engineering expertise. Its quality-assurance processes will be supported by IPC-A-610-certified specialist quality inspectors, with repairs following original equipment manufacturer guidelines and approved technical procedures.

"Defence self-reliance depends on our ability to sustain equipment throughout its service life. This expansion strengthens domestic electronics support while creating a foundation for indigenous repair solutions, upgrades and longer-term capability development," said Vice Admiral Paras Nath (Retd.), AVSM, VSM, Group President, Crown Defence.

OIPL also plans to expand into indigenous design, production and upgrades, with the new laboratory providing additional regional capacity for complex electronics maintenance. Crown Defence operates across marine, aviation and land systems, with Dynatron Services serving as the holding company for its defence businesses. The new facility is expected to strengthen its engineering and maintenance capabilities in the region.