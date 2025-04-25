In a First, Namazis Hold Moment of Silence to Honour Victims’ Lives

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslims who had gathered at Srinagar’s historic Grand Mosque to offer congregational Friday prayers stood in memory of the 27 victims of the Pahalgam carnage and observed a moment of silence to honour their lives, their families, and the resilience of those who stood against this tragedy.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his post-sermon customary speech from the magnificent crafted wooden mosque pulpit vociferously condemned the horrific terror attack and said, “Who better can understand the pain and grief of loss to the families of those affected than a people who have suffered it for decades and still do”. He added, “Our hearts go out to these families who will never see their loved ones again, and our prayers are with them. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

He said that, as per the Islamic calendar, it incidentally was the 36th death anniversary of his father Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq who was gunned down by two visitors-believed to be Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants- in his office here on May 21, 1990. “The people of Kashmir who themselves have endured violence and mayhem for decades send a strong message of their total disapproval of such actions (Pahalgam attack) and their solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved by standing shoulder to shoulder with them”.

The Mirwaiz said that it was after more than one month that he was allowed by the authorities to come to Jama Masjid. “Repeatedly, I am barred from delivering the Friday sermon and offering prayers here, which, while being condemnable, is cruel to me and all those who come here to listen to the sermon, and to all Muslims of the Valley who are deeply upset by such measures”. He asked the government authorities “to desist from pursuing the approach of bans and bars.”

He said, “Sadly, during this time, we had to witness a terrifying incident which has left our hearts bleeding. The way a carnage was carried out—more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families—is shocking and chilling beyond belief.”

The Mirwaiz regretted that Kashmiri Muslim students and others traveling or residing in various parts of the country are being harassed and even physically assaulted and blamed the “irresponsible” section of media for fostering division and creating hatred for Kashmiri Muslims.

“Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and homes to outsiders, especially tourists. Known for our hospitality to visitors, the people of Kashmir once again upheld the tradition of outreach, help, and humanity in this distressing time. Being left helpless, locals helped those at the spot to flee, even at the risk to their own lives, in which pony operator Adil Hussain lost his life. Others rushed the injured, some even on their backs, trekking miles to hospitals,” he said.

He added, “Kashmiris, in every manner, reached out to help the distressed tourists, as can be seen in videos where tourists are thanking them for opening their homes to them, giving them food and free taxi rides to airports and other destinations, and even providing emotional support. People observed a complete shutdown, held spontaneous and silent protests, and candlelight vigils in memory of those killed in this horrific manner”.

“Regrettably, yet a large section of mainstream media, with its communal rhetoric of hate directed against Kashmiris, has made Kashmiris across India vulnerable, forcing hundreds to leave cities and towns, especially the students, causing great distress to their families and to all of us,” he said. The Mirwaiz appealed to the concerned governments in different states of the country “to ensure the safety of our students and all other Kashmiris”.

The Mirwaiz also asked the authorities to allow him to visit the injured in hospitals and to the house of horse- handler Adil “to pay my condolences to the family of this Braveheart”.