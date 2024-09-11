In a first, Chhattisgarh govt. to teach alphabets to 10 lakh illiterates

Raipur: In a first of its kind initiative, Chhattisgarh government has launched a literacy project to teach alphabets to ten lakh illiterates in the state.

“One lakh Ullas Literacy Centres have been opened in the state for the purpose”, officials said here on Wednesday.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the Centres on the occasion of International Literacy Day on September eight, a spokesman of the state government said here.

According to the spokesman, one lakh volunteer teachers have been selected by the State Literacy Mission of the state education department to run these literacy Centres.

“The responsibility of the volunteers is to make ten lakh illiterates literate by making them learn alphabets in order to develop their reading and comprehending skill”, the spokesman said.

“Education is the basic mantra of development. If a person has to develop in any field, then education is very important. It is not merely a means to obtain a degree or a government job, rather education is essential for everyone whether pursuing a career in business, social service, or politics”, the chief minister said on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of education in the development of a person, Mr Sai shared his experience by quoting a few examples in which he mentioned the incidents happening with the illiterate people.

If such innocent people were literate, they could have avoided such bitter experiences such as fraud, he said.

“All the illiterate people around us have to be literate and we collectively can achieve this by making ten lakh people literate and beyond, in our state”, he said.