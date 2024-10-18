Implementation of sub-classification for reservation is conspiracy to divide Dalits: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati Friday criticised the Haryana BJP government's decision to implement the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) for reservation, calling it a "conspiracy to divide Dalits once again".



Her statement comes after newly elected Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said his government will implement "today itself" the Supreme Court's decision empowering states to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation In a post on 'X', Mayawati stated, "The Haryana government's move to create a new system of quotas within existing reservations for the SC community is not only anti-Dalit but also a deeply anti-reservation decision. This is a deliberate attempt to incite division among Dalits and keep them fighting amongst themselves." She further remarked that central BJP leadership's failure to intervene against this decision demonstrates that "like the Congress", they are engaged in a conspiracy to render reservations ineffective and ultimately abolish it. "This is profoundly unjust, and the BSP firmly opposes it," she asserted. Mayawati underlined the BSP's commitment to combating the "divide and rule" tactics employed by "casteist parties". "Our struggle to organise and unite SC, ST, and OBC communities and elevate them to the ruling class will continue unabated."

